A wreck involving a motorcycle and car Sunday night left more mystery than damage.
The call a few minutes before 11 p.m. said the vehicles had crashed in Frye’s Flat between Augusta and Shanks.
First responders arrived to find an injured car driver — and no motorcycle. He “appears to have fled the scene,” one paramedic said. A shoe and a helmet were found, but a search to make sure the driver hadn’t been thrown from his cycle came up empty.
Romney fire and rescue, Augusta fire and the county ambulance were called to the scene.
* * *
The owners of the giant $731.1 million Powerball ticket sold in nearby Lonaconing, Md., have claimed their prized — but not identified themselves.
Coney Market sold the ticket for one of the largest jackpots ever in January.
Last week a group identifying itself as The Power Pack claimed the prize, but in accordance with Maryland law, remained anonymous to the general public.
* * *
The West Virginia Peach Festival will be back this August. The annual event, canceled last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held the 1st weekend of the month. Organizers are still ironing out the exact schedule and say they’ll know more after a meeting this week.
* * *
The swift-water team from the Romney and Springfield Valley fire squads assisted with a medical emergency patient in the South Branch near the Romney Bridge Thursday evening.
* * *
Romney’s swimming pool opens for the summer Friday. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. 7 days a week and a daily admission is $3.
* * *
Two Grant County men were sentenced on firearms charges in federal court last week.
• Jay Jay William Hedrick, 44, of Petersburg got 25 months in prison for unlawful possession. He pled guilty in December after authorities found a .40-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol and a .17-caliber rifle in his possession last June.
• Joshua Aaron Roy, 36, of Maysville will serve 10 years in prison for firearms and drug charges.
He pled guilty in December to a count of unlawful possession of a firearm after authorities discovered a .380-caliber pistol on him in January. He also pled to possession with intent to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl, a crime he committed in Hardy County in January. Three grams of fentanyl is fatal.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price rose another penny last week, averaging $2.98 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 20.9 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and $1.06 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 0.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.04 Sunday. The national average is up 14.3 cents from a month ago and $1.06 from a year ago.
