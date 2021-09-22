Residents now have another way to access 911 dispatchers during an emergency: through text.
The Hampshire County 911 Center announced Monday that residents would now be able to text to 911 in a crisis where a voice call may not be possible. All cell providers are expected to have activated this feature within the week.
“Text to 911 is a great resource we’ve added to better serve our community. For our deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired communities, this offers them streamlined access to emergency services,” the 911 Center posted on Facebook Monday. “To others that find themselves in situations where speaking isn’t an option due to emergent circumstances, this allows them to safely get information to our staff.”
In addition to making 911 services more accessible for deaf, hard of hearing and speech-impaired individuals, this feature could be an advantage in a county where cell service can be spotty, not to mention offering a safe alternative to folks in situations where speaking out loud may put them in danger (active shootings, domestic violence or home invasions, for example).
So, how does it work?
It’s simple. In an emergency, create a new text message on your phone. In the “To” field, just type 911. No dashes, no parentheses and no periods. Just 911.
Then, in the text message, include the following:
1. The location of the emergency. Include the city, the name of the business, park, fishing access, trailhead, highway, etc. Be as specific as possible.
2. The nature of the emergency.
3. Your name.
Number 1 is of the highest importance, but keep the text messages as short as possible. Forego using abbreviations, text slang or emojis. Make sure you stay in close contact with your cell and be prepared to answer follow-up questions if need be. If it’s safe to do so, remain on scene until help arrives.
The 911 Center reminded folks that while sometimes, with bad reception, sending a text is easier than making a phone call, some degree of cell reception is required for texts to go through.
When you’re texting “911”, don’t include any other recipients in the text message.
If you don’t receive an initial response from a 911 dispatcher, contact 911 through voice call.
And of course, don’t text and drive, and don’t text 911 if there isn’t an emergency.
