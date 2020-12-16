County records 2 more deaths
Hampshire Center on Monday afternoon reported 13 patients and 5 staff members with active cases.
Two Hampshire residents died from the disease last week, bringing the county’s total to 6. But that’s a lot less than the 47 deaths that Mineral County has experienced, including 5 Monday and 9 last Friday alone.
Across Hampshire County, the Health Department reported 30 new cases Monday afternoon, making 168 active cases with 14 hospitalized.
With staff at 3 of the county’s 6 elementary schools infected, Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced last week that all instruction will be virtual until Christmas break, with the bulk of staff working remotely as well.
Hampshire Center said it is taking precautions to curb its outbreak.
“During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions,” Dr. Richard Feifer, the center’s chief medical officer said in a statement. “We also continue to follow the direction of the West Virginia Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.”
Feifer said the center screens and takes temperatures of all staff entering the building and requires staff to wear personal protective equipment.
Visiting there has been restricted in favor of Zoom meetings for families, he said, and only necessary outside medical appointments are being scheduled.
Hampshire Center’s was not the only outbreak in the county.
Potomac Center’s Hampshire Place, a residential setting for adults, had 2 employees and 3 residents test positive.
A birthday party that drew 25 people to a church in the county resulted in 9 partygoers testing positive, the Health Department said last Thursday. The press release did not say when or where the party was held.
The county’s 5th Covid death was reported Thursday, a 90-year-old woman at the extended-care unit of Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
On Friday, a 6th death was reported. A 74-year-old woman from Levels died at UPMC-Western Maryland Hospital in Cumberland.
When more cases were reported among staff at the Romney and Capon Bridge elementary schools Thursday morning, Augusta Elementary was also added to the list.
That led Pancione to announce that the schools would initiate a plan for teleworking for staff beginning that day through Dec. 23 to help mitigate the spread of the virus among the staff in the buildings.
An employee at Greg’s Restaurant in Capon Bridge has tested positive for Covid-19.
The County Health Department said Friday that the employee was last in the restaurant on Dec. 8. Anyone in the restaurant on that date may have had contact with the employee and should seek testing if they begin to exhibit symptoms of the disease.
Staff at the restaurant who had contact with the employee have been told to quarantine. Contact tracing has begun.
