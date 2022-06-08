May
Arrests made 4
Citations 41
Warnings 9
Total calls 147
Complaints/Calls
Alarms 5
Assaults 1
Agency assist 11
Basic service 16
Child abuse 1
Property destruction 1
Disturbance 3
Domestics 1
Fights 1
Hang Ups for 911 1
Hit and run 1
Juveniles 0
K9 assist 4
Medical emergency 2
Missing persons 1
Vehicle accidents 3
Overdose 0
Reckless driving 2
Sexual assault 0
Shooting 0
Suicide threat 0
Suspicious activity 4
Thefts 4
Threats 1
Traffic stops 78
Trespassing 1
Unattended death 0
Unresponsive 3
Warrants 0
Well-being 2
