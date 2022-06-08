May

Arrests made 4

Citations 41

Warnings 9 

 

Total calls 147

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 5

Assaults 1

Agency assist 11

Basic service 16

Child abuse 1

Property destruction 1

Disturbance 3

Domestics 1

Fights 1

Hang Ups for 911 1

Hit and run 1

Juveniles 0

K9 assist 4

Medical emergency 2

Missing persons 1

Vehicle accidents 3

Overdose 0

Reckless driving 2

Sexual assault 0

Shooting 0

Suicide threat 0

Suspicious activity 4

Thefts 4

Threats 1

Traffic stops 78

Trespassing 1

Unattended death 0

Unresponsive 3

Warrants 0

Well-being 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.