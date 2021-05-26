At least this year’s commencement is when it usually is and there was a prom, a few weeks ago even if it was seniors only.
But the Senior Class of 2021 is probably feeling robbed of the most important year of their lives – classes that were online as often as in-person, no clubs, sports seasons that were off-kilter, social distancing and masks.
Lousy, lousy, lousy and maybe doubly so because they’re not the 1st class to suffer through it. They’re 2nd to the Class of 2020.
It’s sort of like being the 2nd man to walk on the moon or 1st runner-up in the Miss America pageant. Who remembers?
But rather than wallow in misery, let’s put this in context of life. It’s been 9 months out of about 85 years these kids can figure to live. That’s less than 1 percent of their time on this mortal coil.
And here’s an unconventional observation – this might not have even been the most important year of their lives so far.
I’d put in a bid for kindergarten year, when they 1st met all their classmates and formed fast friendships that can last the rest of their lives. And they got an introduction to learning, which they will also do the rest of their lives.
That’s right. Seniors, whether you get more schooling or not, you will continue learning. You don’t close the book on education just because 13 years of school are behind them.
Ask your mom. Ask Pap. Ask your boss.
They know more now than they did when they graduated. You eventually will as well.
Whether it’s the intricacies of a diesel engine, the complexities of Russian history or the tricks of getting your child to behave, you are going to be gaining skills and knowledge the rest of your life.
Think about it. Whatever you do, you ought to be better at it after 5 years than when you started.
And here’s another perspective on this turning-point year in your life.
The year I graduated high school (I didn’t get to go to kindergarten for comparison sake) was the best year of my life – until the 1st year of college.
That held up as the best year of my life until the next year.
And it has pretty much been the same ever since. For me, every year gets better than the one before.
So don’t settle for letting this year stand as the best in your life.
One final twist on the logic you seniors have probably been using. Commencement isn’t about ending your schooldays.
The word commencement actually means “beginning.” Whenever you end one thing, it inevitably follows that you will start something else.
You might be headed for a job, more schooling or the military. Marriage and parenthood could be in the works, or some combination of all of the above.
Good. Go live the life you’ve spent 13 years preparing for. Try new things. Embrace tomorrow because you can’t stop it from coming.
Now go commence.
