A flurry of personnel moves at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are on the agenda for today’s State Board of Education meeting.
The agenda shows 2 transfers of administrators had become apparent in recent weeks.
Patricia Homberg, who came to campus 13 months ago as interim superintendent, is now director of special education and student services.
Melanie Hesse moves from outreach director to the new position of dean of student services.
A 3rd administrator, facilities director Steven Triplett, is resigning, as are 2 more teachers and 3 substitutes. Inventory specialist Donna Wesson is retiring.
Hiring 1 teacher and 3 long-term substitute teachers is on the agenda. A residential shift supervisor, payroll supervisor, nurse, 4 substitute residential workers and 3 substitute nurses are all on the agenda for hiring.
Fourteen payroll adjustments were also on the agenda.
The net effect of today’s personnel moves will be neutral — 4 permanent hires and 4 departures besides all the moves with substitutes.
In August, the State Board, which directly oversees WVSDB, approved resignations from 19 school staff and hired 1 new employee, a computer systems repair instructor.
WVSDB had 138 employees under contract the last week of August, the Department of Education said. In December 2019, the schools reported 272 people on payroll.
State Superintendent Clayton Burch, who is heading an intervention that has resulted in large staff departures, will likely address the State Board on the work being done at WVSDB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.