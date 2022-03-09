State and national investigators worked in tandem at WVSDB site
While investigation is closed now, with the cause of the fire being marked “undetermined” by officials, the last week has been full of long days for all investigators involved.
So, what exactly did the investigation entail?
First, the investigation involved 2 major players: the investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the National Response Team sent by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (better known as ATF).
The alphabet soup may be puzzling, but at its most basic level, there were 2 non-local response teams that worked together to investigate this fire, 1 from the state level and 1 from the national level. These teams can work together in certain cases to complete an investigation.
“It’s a symbiotic relationship,” explained State Fire Marshal investigator George Harms.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office being involved isn’t a completely foreign concept; it’s protocol for them to respond to blazes that fit certain criteria, such as “large dollar loss over $1 million, any fire that has a fatality or injury…any state or county-owned structures, anything where there’s criminal activity,” explained Harms.
As far as the NRT, they can actually be requested, depending on the fire itself, added Whitney Cruse, public information officer and special agent with ATF.
“It depends on the magnitude of the fire as far as the implications of it, like a high-profile fire or explosion,” she said, noting that NRTs were also on the scene for the Jan. 6 insurrection last year, as well as the 9-11 attacks.
Just because investigators swarmed in last Saturday from Charleston and beyond doesn’t mean that the fire was necessarily caused by criminal activity, but the state and national teams’ duties in cases like this do include looking for evidence of crimes.
“(During investigations) we’re looking for traces of arson, traces of origin,” Cruse described.
Harms explained what the investigations can look like. “We start with any sort of videos, any eyewitnesses…we see who was there, what they smelled.”
So, if the State Fire Marshal’s Office was already responding to last week’s fire, what is the benefit of having a NRT present as well?
Simple: their resources.
“It’s a parallel investigation, but they have bigger resources,” Harms said. “When they come in, they have electrical engineers; they’re brilliant.”
The NRT even brought 2 ATF-trained accelerant dogs out of Northern Virginia that are “highly trained, some of the best in the world,” Harms said.
The ATF special agents have to go through a masters-level program to become certified as “fire experts,” Cruse said. After the last week’s historic blaze, over 30 ATF agents worked 10-12 hours each day during the investigation period. The agents who were at the Romney site were from all over the nation.
“Everyone had this theory that ‘the Feds are here,’” observed Cruse. “But it’s a combined effort. Our expertise coming in, we’re providing extra support.”
Both the state and national teams use their resources to lead the investigation when fires like this happen, taking the pressure off local fire departments that may be overwhelmed, she added.
Because of the extensive damage the Feb. 26 fire caused, investigators wrapped up their search Friday, officially calling the cause “undetermined.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.