ROMNEY — In Hampshire County, there are many families where the grandparents raise their grandchildren, and a program presented to the school board Monday night offers a chance for grandparents to get the support they need from the state.
Serena Redman, family coordinator with the Potomac Highlands Guild, presented the “Healthy Grand-Families” program to the board Monday, suggesting that with help from the state, grandparents can learn skills to help with raising children in this day and age.
Redman, who is in charge of this program in Grant and Hampshire counties, said she wants to work with the schools and staff in this county.
“We want to get these families into our programs,” she said to the board. “I’m looking to partner with you guys, your social workers or people in the schools who have the information about these families, so we can get this information out to them to help them.”
The program Redman posed is an 8-week program that will host classes 1 evening a week in Hampshire County, teaching grandparents helpful skills to help them help their grandkids.
“For example, what we have going on right now with technology, we’d show them how to use the technology and see how it can help them,” Redman explained. “And stuff like 21st century nutrition for both them and their grandkids, stress management, navigating through the school system, et cetera.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the program for Hampshire County, with board member Dee Dee Rinker making the motion and Matt Trimble seconding.
“I know that we have a massive amount of grandparents,” board vice president Ed Morgan said. “Miss Redman, I hope you are prepared to be busy. This seems like a great thing.”
