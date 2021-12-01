FROSTBURG — The 18th annual Storybook Holiday celebration, hosted by Frostburg State University’s Children’s Literature Centre, will bring its seasonal cheer to downtown Frostburg on Saturday (Dec. 4).
The festivities will begin at 7:30 a.m. and end with a snowball toss at 4 p.m. In case of bad weather, activities will be held in the Armstrong Insurance garage.
The day welcomes all ages and features a parade, storybook readings and more family-friendly activities. Attendees have the chance to meet Santa and children’s book author Marty Rhodes Figley.
The day’s events begin with Breakfast With the Elves from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Hotel Gunter at 11 W. Main St. Tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults and will be sold in advance at the hotel. The Maryland Masonic Child Identification Program (MD CHIP) will be held throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion at 27 W. Main St.
Following breakfast, elves will compete against one another in the Elf Olympics at the Broadway parking lot from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. After the friendly competition, attendees can head over to the parade kickoff performance in front of Hotel Gunter at the Mountain City Center for the Arts at 10:15 a.m. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. following Run Your Bells Off for Autism, a charity fun run.
Following the parade, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cocoa With the Po-Po will take place at the Frostburg Police Department at 37 S. Broadway. Then, from 11:30 a.m. to noon, the Frostburg Dance Academy will perform at the Broadway parking lot. Also beginning at 11:30 a.m., and lasting until 12:30 p.m., Tail Waggin’ Tutors will give storybook readings at the Frostburg Community Library at 65 E. Main St.
Seasonal activities and attractions will be available at City Place at 14 S. Water St. from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including Elves’ Secret Workshop, Write a Letter to Santa and Photo With an Elf.
Next, Figley will give a presentation and sign copies of her book, “Santa’s Underwear,” at the Hotel Gunter from 1 to 2 p.m. Cookie kits will also be given out.
Other attractions include craft stops and business specials in the Main Street area. Children can visit the Miniature Railroad Display at 10 Mechanic St. and Santa’s House at P.S. Hair Design at 20 S. Broadway.
Storybook Holiday will end with the Jack Frost Neighborhood Snowball Toss held throughout residential streets from 4 to 5 p.m. o
