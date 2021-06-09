WVSDB Administration Building
The West Virginia state school board passed a motion today after a closed session review of the Schools for the Deaf & the Blind.
According to Ryan Quinn of the Charleston Gazette, board member Debra Sullivan announced, “I move that the WV Board of Education, first of all, direct the state superintendent of schools to prepare a public report of the findings of the review and, second, direct the state superintendent of schools to appoint an intervention team to work at his direction to lead the school through a transformation, to modernize its facilities, restructure personnel, refine employment and payroll practices, reallocate financial resources, develop an effective school leadership model, enhance residential life, reform instructional practices to meet the needs of deaf, hard of hearing, blind and low-vision students throughout the state and address any other areas he finds to be necessary.” 
 
More on this story in an upcoming edition of the Hampshire Review.

