0419 Colonial Feast 2.tif

CAPON BRIDGE — The annual Colonial Feast commemorating the Battle of the Great Cacapon (Cacapehon) near Fort Edwards was well attended last weekend. “This one far exceeded last year’s, in my opinion,” Fort Edwards Foundation President Dale Shaffer said.

Colonial-inspired dishes of all sorts were served, ranging from sweet honey biscuits, pulled pork and various stews and desserts. This year, the Foundation organized a Brunswick stew cook-off in which Romney resident Greg Ladd won first place. Slanesville local and history buff Brian Hall earned the “People’s Choice” award.

0419 Colonial Feast 3.tif
0419 Colonial Feast 1.tif

