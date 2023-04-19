CAPON BRIDGE — The annual Colonial Feast commemorating the Battle of the Great Cacapon (Cacapehon) near Fort Edwards was well attended last weekend. “This one far exceeded last year’s, in my opinion,” Fort Edwards Foundation President Dale Shaffer said.
Colonial-inspired dishes of all sorts were served, ranging from sweet honey biscuits, pulled pork and various stews and desserts. This year, the Foundation organized a Brunswick stew cook-off in which Romney resident Greg Ladd won first place. Slanesville local and history buff Brian Hall earned the “People’s Choice” award.
“We wanted to thank the student musicians from The Cat and The Fiddle; they really helped pull the ambiance together,” Shaffer commented of the talent displayed during the event.
The first Colonial Feast was held in 2001 in an attempt to gain community interest in Fort Edwards, located in the small town of Capon Bridge.
The Fort Edwards Foundation members dedicate themselves to preserving history. Fort Edwards (located in present-day Capon Bridge) is the site of a French and Indian War that predates the United States. Under the command of George Washington, Fort Edwards was part of a chain of frontier forts in the Virginia backcountry.
17 soldiers were killed in an ambush by French and Indian soldiers and their Indian allies on April 18, 1756.
Rutherford Ranger reenactors explained their role in the battle against the natives and showed off their accurately-depicting gear to attendees.
“We learned everything from the natives,” Ranger Steve Doss said, explaining the tactics and knowledge the colonials had to learn to survive. He pointed out that the way of living was so rough and men were often out fighting that women also learned to be gun-savvy to fend for themselves.
Foundation member Dave Pancake gave a detailed presentation of the old house currently sitting on the Fort Edwards property. Historic scholars and curious community members engaged in dialogue circulating the one focus point: Is the house shown in the 1748 Genn survey and mentioned in Edward’s 1781 will the same structure on the property today?
The long search for the answer involved three major reports:
2000: Historians Maral S. Kalbian, Leila O. W. Boyer and John Milner Associates Preservation – Historic Overview of Land Use at the Fort Edwards Property Report
2003: Douglas C. Reed – Historic Structures Consulant Report
2021: Michael J. Worthington and Jane I. Seiter – Oxford Tree-Ring Laboratory Report
In short, it was deduced that nothing remains of the original Joseph Edwards house.
The 2021 tree-ring study report concluded that the structure that currently sits on the Capon Bridge property was built between 1790 and 1791 by Col. Elias Poston. In the 2003 report, it was stated, “the log house portion of the remains was “clearly not a first-period structure to the site” because “first-period cabins were crudely built. The same study found evidence of high trim quality and a double-stacked porch facing the river.
“Evidence of the porch was made clear by finding what was a door to the outside on the second floor,” Pancake detailed.
To become a volunteer, learn more or become a Foundation member, visit fortedwards.org or swing by the Visitor Center at 350 Cold Stream Road, Capon Bridge; the center will open for visitors on Saturdays starting May 27.
