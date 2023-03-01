SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School’s Band and Harmony Show Choir have glimmered in growth and good news throughout the school season.
The 19-member Harmony Show Choir is looking forward to a Nashville trip this spring, where students will watch a performance at the Grand Ole Opry and attend a choral clinic at Vanderbilt University, which “in all aspects of the music world, it’s basically like an Ivy League music school,” HHS choir and music director Bailey Coleman said.
The Harmony members “have been working their little butts off” to raise money for the trip and the charter bus they will rent to go to Nashville. This past Sunday, they held a “Dessert Theatre” show that featured a show and treats afterwards to help with their fundraising. Coleman, who has been directing choir and theatre at the high school for four years, mentioned that this group is the biggest she has had since she started.
“I love my students, and I love the energy that they bring to this program; they are a great group to work with,” she said.
Six of the 19 students made the West Virginia All-State Chorus, which warrants diligence on top of talent to make it through the competitive process. Katie Dice, one of the lucky students heading to Charleston this week, shared that her first year auditioning was “very nerve-wracking.”
Now, with experience keyed in, she made the lineup.
“My inspiration for joining Harmony (was) all the amazing people I met involved in the program. They are so supportive and helped me find a place where I could show my love for singing and dancing,” Dice shared.
Though Coleman’s original plan was to direct and teach music for two years, her goal “to revitalize the program” remains her passion for coming years.
“(These students) are so willing to do anything and try anything, which makes this job even more appealing,” Coleman laughed.
The school’s 29-member band has also seen a successful year.
The band held a uniform drive at the beginning of the year, replacing bibs, helmets and plumbs for the performers.
The band members’ uniforms were from 2015; they were worn out, and needed replacement – especially the bibs.
“It seemed like every game; parents were scrambling to get safety pins and patch those uniforms up,” Nose said.
The Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Summit Community Bank, Eastern Psychological Services; Keaton Frazer and Milleson Law Firm J&S Plumbing and Drywall, Precision Overhead Doors, Eastern Building Supply; Mountaineer Audiology Eco Home Solution Inc., 711 of Romney, Returning Back to Order Outreach Ministry and the Coleman Farm were contributors to the Uniform Fund.
“They were very supportive to help us reach that goal,” Nose said.
The band received extra funding to replace their color guard uniforms, which they “were in desperate need” of.
Additionally, for the first time in over 10 years, the band performed at a competition, specifically the Tournament of the Bands in Oakland, Md.
Nose also shared that he had an ensemble of only 11 students just last spring. He said his goal was not only to provide the students with new opportunities but to “try to keep recruiting and build the numbers,” which has always been especially hard with school scheduling conflicts and numbers falling off from Covid.
“Honestly, I see no reason why, with the number of students that the school has, if I were getting 20 students every year with incoming freshmen, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be around the 80 to 100-member mark,” Nose said.
Part of his band recruitment strategy focuses on allowing the “students to be seen,” whether performing for local middle or elementary school students our out of state parades.
While there always seems to be an obstacle slowing growth, Nose said they’re “still working hard and trying to get numbers up” to where he thinks they should be.
