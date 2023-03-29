SUNRISE SUMMIT — With the help of a $500 Teacher Mini Grant awarded by the Hampshire County Community Foundation, the Romney Middle School students were able to make more decisions with the music they learned this year.
They are now fine-tuning their voices for their upcoming May 2 concert at the RMS gym beginning at 6 p.m.
The concert has free admission, and one of the songs the kids chose to perform this spring is the iCarly theme song – “a childhood favorite,” filled with nostalgic notes for the eighth-grade class.
“They picked it from scratch,” RMS Chorus Director Laura Groves said of the decision.
Groves said she typically picks a collection of songs that she thinks the students would be interested in. Then, the students watch clips of those songs and vote on which ones they want to work on. But this year, the eighth graders had more say in the matter.
“Usually, I give them some choices, but this year they actually got to look themselves and came up with their eighth-grade song,” Groves said.
With new music comes a new cost.
“I’m always raising money because we always need something,” Groves said. But this grant was “one of the few times” she had received funding for which she did not have to fundraise.
It costs hundreds of dollars per concert to buy music, Groves said, referring to sheet music that is usually expensive because of its high production cost. Publishing sheet music often involves many people; licensing fees, composing, editing, publishing and printing can drive the price up depending on the song(s) and the quality of the composition.
Groves said she tries to have enough copies of each song for a whole classroom to share and read along to. She explained that musical works are protected by copyright, so she can’t simply copy and reprint the same sheet and pass it along to her students.
“So it ends up being close to $100 a song,” Groves said, and she generally likes to have five songs per concert. With the funding, the kids will be able to perform seven songs in May, including one song that the students weren’t particularly enthused about in the beginning – “Vichten.”
“They all hated it to start with, but now I hear them singing it in the hallway.”
The song is a cluster of nonsense words. It’s a replication of a Acadian folk song, but (debatably) fun and energetic.
“That one has been a big challenge for them,” Groves noted.
The Concert on May 2 will bring around 100 students from 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the spring performance.
