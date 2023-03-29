RMS Chorus

Last year’s RMS Chorus concert students singing in tune.

SUNRISE SUMMIT — With the help of a $500 Teacher Mini Grant awarded by the Hampshire County Community Foundation, the Romney Middle School students were able to make more decisions with the music they learned this year.

They are now fine-tuning their voices for their upcoming May 2 concert at the RMS gym beginning at 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.