MARTINSBURG — A New Jersey woman was indicted last week on charges involving wire fraud in conjunction with a $330,000 real estate transaction through a Hampshire County law firm.
Michelle Graham, 27, of Jersey City, N.J. was indicted on two counts involving a wire fraud conspiracy. Court documents report that Graham was involved in a scheme that caused a Hampshire County law firm to send proceeds from a real estate sale to a business account she had opened in New Jersey. The parties to the transaction intended the proceeds to be sent to pay off the seller’s lender – not to Graham, who wasn’t part of the transaction.
