Tom Lewis’s June 29 column “The oil industry and involuntary liquidation” missed a few key points of balance, for which I interviewed Steven Winberg, the former Department of Energy Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy.
President Biden actually significantly owns the current high fuel prices. Recall candidate Biden promised that if elected, there would be “no more drilling” for oil, “period, ends.”
With his election, the oil industry immediately began curtailing new investments, having an almost immediate impact on fuel prices.
One of President Biden’s first actions was to shut down the Keystone pipeline, which would have brought heavy sour crude from Canada to U.S. refineries located primarily in Illinois and Texas. Because these refineries cannot be easily reconfigured for different grades of crude oil, they are forced to operate below capacity or not at all. Other actions taken by President Biden and his administration have also contributed, such as: their clear opposition to drilling on federal lands; aggressive regulatory actions related to all fossil fuels; and our Afghanistan withdrawal which factored into Putin’s motivation to invade Ukraine.
The reason why refineries have been closing down during the Biden administration is because new federal government policies and regulations have not made it economical to make needed upgrades and maintenance.
The refinery in Houston that Mr. Lewis cites likely has no buyers because it is configured to refine heavy sour crude, and as just discussed, it is probably uneconomical in the current political environment to reconfigure.
Oil companies are not making obscene profits by price gouging, nor are they raising prices simply because they can; the cause is due to world supply and demand. If you are in a global market, you pay global prices. This is a part of how capitalism works.
In the early ’80s, the U.S. set natural gas ceiling prices, which limited production during a period of high inflation, leading many policymakers to the incorrect conclusion that the U.S. was running out of natural gas. When the cap was lifted, drillers went back to work and within a few years, natural gas prices were at all-time lows.
To suggest that oil companies have not been finding enough oil to replace what has been used up, that 2021 saw the lowest level of new oil discoveries in 75 years and oil companies have virtually given up searching for new deposits is just false.
2021 was an anomaly with the world in the midst of Covid and reduced energy demand, which resulted in many oil companies deciding to curtail exploration until demand returned … which it has. If you Google “2022 – New Oil discoveries” you will see headlines like “ExxonMobile Makes Three New Oil Discoveries Offshore Guyana” and “COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find.”
British Petroleum estimates global oil reserves of 1.73 trillion barrels which would last 47 years at the current rate of global consumption, which begs the question “Why would I look for new oil if I have 47 years of reserves … especially when the current administration is planning to make us fossil free by 2050 and the International Energy Agency is telling us that we need to stop producing fossil fuels.?”
Oil companies are not running out of product, nor is the world going to run out fossil fuel any time soon. One final point here, the above estimates do not take into account new discoveries or technologies.
Blaming fracking for virulent cancer is an extreme overstatement without any objective data. Frackers do use chemicals when fracking, but a link between fracking “flow back water” and carcinogens has not been established.
Additionally, there are regulations that address the processing, reuse and safe disposal of “flow back water.” Mr. Lewis’s 3-year life for a fracked well does not take into account either refracking or that new wells can come online in mere months compared to offshore deep wells that typically take years.
Exxon’s gamble on fracking was not the cause for their being “delisted” from the DJIA, nor are they annually borrowing more money than they make. As Barron’s wrote (August 2020), the DJIA replaced Exxon (then $22/share), Pfizer and Raytheon with SalesForce, AMGEN and Honeywell to show more portfolio growth and balance by bringing in more high-tech stocks.
Today, Exxon is at $88/share, I wish that I had bought a lot of the “zombie” Exxon stock after the DJIA delisted them.
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation estimates that two-thirds of the U.S. is in jeopardy of electrical blackouts this summer due a combination of factors — and it is getting worse. Germany, Netherlands and France are restarting shuttered coal plants while President Biden asks other oil producing nations to increase their output.
I believe every country needs a comprehensive and diversified energy plan that, if possible is self-reliant. Further, government should have a balanced focus on clean, reliable and affordable energy.
One only needs to look at many of our European allies and the impact Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has had on their energy security to see what can happen.
Rick Hillenbrand is the Republican nominee for West Virginia’s House of Delegates 88th District. He lives west of Romney.
