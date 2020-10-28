ROMNEY — Construction of Capon Bridge’s upgraded sewer system should begin in January and good progress is being made on other infrastructure projects around the county, the Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee was told at their quarterly meeting this month.
Dan Ferrell of the Thrasher Group had submitted a written report saying all rights-of-way needed for the sewer project had been secured. All that remains is for the state Department of Environmental Protection to act on the necessary discharge permit, which Ferrell expects to get as soon as a required period for public comment expired on Oct. 23.
Ferrell hoped to advertise the project for bids Nov. 9, and plans to meet with interested contractors on Nov. 16.
If all goes well, construction will begin in January on the project, which, along with serving the town of Capon Bridge, will extend sewer lines over Bear Garden Mountain so the system can process sewage from the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Broadband projects around the county are also going well, said Hampshire County GIS and Technology Coordinator Aaron Cox.
Construction could begin as early as late December on a new Community Connect project extending service from Wardensville up Route 259 and along Christian Church Road and Capon River Road, said Cox, though beginning early next year is more likely.
The Capon Bridge broadband project is 85-percent complete, with enough funding left to include homes on Tannery Row and Whitaker Loop. Cox reported that 80 percent of businesses in Capon Bridge have been scheduled for service or already hooked up, though progress has been slower with residential service.
The Kirby project has also gone well, and although completed, will continue to expand. Cox promised more details would be forthcoming.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported that negotiations continue with the Board of Education for transfer of the authority-owned old Hampshire Memorial Hospital property on Depot Street, which the board will use as the site of the county’s new west elementary school funded by the recently passed bond issue.
Deeds are being prepared separating the portion of the property leased to the Romney Rescue Squad from the rest. The land occupied by the rescue squad will be deeded back to the county commission, and the remaining property traded to the Board of Education for properties on School Street.
The development authority is still reviewing possibilities for financing the project, which includes demolition of the old hospital building, and if work cannot start by November they have been advised to wait until spring.
Johnson reminded the board that they must be sure their timing is compatible with school plans, saying she hoped to have a better idea when work will start in 30-45 days.
Cox noted that the county is working on funding to extend public water lines up Route 29 North into Slanesville to serve the proposed north elementary school.
Romney’s Streetscape Project is also going forward, Mayor Beverly Keadle reported. Originally the sidewalks were to be finished by Oct. 16, but the start was delayed a couple of weeks. She now expects completion around Oct. 31.
FEMA funds for recovery from the 2018 flood are being used to repair Romney’s walking trail. Mayor Keadle reported the field has been cleared of debris, and she expected that the bridge should be in within the next couple of weeks, and the second part of the trail paved by the end of the month.
Progress on the town’s acquisition of the barn on Depot Street has been slowed because the deed was inadvertently sent back to the attorneys, but once signed it should be sent on to Romney, which the mayor said should happen by the end of the month.
In other business, Keadle also mentioned the need for people to apply quickly for the $25 million in CARES Act funding that Gov. Justice has received to help people with overdue utility bills, and encouraged everyone to admire the new flag donated to the town by New England Manufacturing.
It was reported that Mike Ketterman has resigned as the head of the county planning office, and Amanda Barnes, who had been serving as the office secretary, is being promoted to head the office. The Planning Office will be looking for another secretary.
