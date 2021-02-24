Some of the examples of “federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations,” provided by the Second Amendment Preservation Act that would be deemed null and void of enforcement from within the county include:
• Any form of taxes on firearms, firearm accessories and ammunition that fall outside of the realm of being “common to all other goods and services”
• National registries of firearms, accessories or ammunition
• National registries of firearm owners
• Confiscation of firearms, accessories, or ammunition that affect “law-abiding citizens”
• And generally, any act past, present, or future passed by Congress and signed into federal law that infringes on the Second Amendment
Outside of outlining the aforementioned protections detailed within the Second Amendment Preservation Act, it looks as though Newton County is taking a page out of the proverbial playbook from states like New York, in a sense.
Within sections 2 and 3 of this act, Newton County has declared that any law enforcement agencies or officials operating within the confines and/or under the authority of Newton County cannot attempt to enforce any federal laws that are in contrast with the Second Amendment Preservation Act.
Basically, this is somewhat mirroring how New York has barred their own law enforcement agencies from assisting ICE in their endeavors to enforce federal immigration laws.
But it’s in section 4 of this passed act that things get a little interesting.
Section 4 reads as follows:
“Any and all federal agents trying to enforce the regulations listed in Section 1 shall be subject to arrest by the Newton County Missouri Sheriff’s Department;”
“(a) The Newton County Missouri Sheriff’s Department shall be given the full authority to make an arrest of any and all federal agents that violate state laws and enforce the regulations listed in Section (1).”
This is an interesting element to this passed act.
Not only are local law enforcement agencies unable to assist the federal government in trying to enforce any laws that would encroach upon the Second Amendment guaranteed by the United States Constitution and Missouri’s constitution.
But federal agents attempting to step in and enforce these laws in the county could see themselves getting arrested by the Sheriff’s Department.
This sort of conundrum will undoubtedly bring up the topics known as the Supremacy Clause and the Doctrine of Pre-emption. In the simplest of terms, the Supremacy Clause is a clause featured within Article VI of the U.S. Constitution that dictates federal law being the supreme law of the land.
What this means is that when a federal law is in contrast with a state or local law, the federal law must be recognized, respected and enforced.
But the other element relevant to the Supremacy Clause is that a federal law mustn’t contradict the U.S. Constitution in order to be considered when discussing the applicability of the Doctrine of Pre-emption.
And with this entire debacle centering around the Second Amendment, things could get dicey when trying to proclaim the Supremacy Clause as being enough proverbial ammunition to supersede Newton County’s latest act protecting the rights and interests of firearms owners.
It will be interesting to see if the existence of this act creates any sort of legal conflict in the future.
