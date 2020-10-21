CAPON BRIDGE — What some might see as just a blank wall, Visit Capon Bridge activist Tim Reese saw as “a beautiful canvas for something uniting.”
Last Saturday Visit Capon Bridge organized a group of volunteers to paint a mural on Capon Bridge’s car wash facing Cold Stream Road, honoring the “frontline heroes” who serve our communities.
Saturday dawned bright and sunny, though so chilly the planned 9 a.m. start was put off a bit for things to warm up. The mural went up on the west wall of the building, in the shade until afternoon.
By the end of the afternoon the volunteers had largely finished and were cleaning up. Just some touching up and outlining remained to be done Sunday.
Though the group was never as large as for last year’s School Street mural, it varied in age from 5 up, and welcomed anyone who wanted to participate.
As was done with the mural painted on the School Street Studios building last year, the design was sketched out with spaces to be filled in a paint-by-number system, allowing anyone to participate.
The School Street Studios’ Jen Lockwood created the design, honoring first responders and the “frontline heroes” on whom our community depends — police and firefighters and doctors and nurses, but also grocery workers, farmers and delivery and construction workers.
Blue Marlin Plaza owners Kari and Todd Spaid loved it, Reese says.
The mural is only a start, said Reese. “Visit Capon Bridge” will add more public art projects to the town. Impetus for the projects comes from School Street Studios and the River House, both devoted to encouraging local people to participate in the visual arts.
The group organizing the project, Visit Capon Bridge, was formed 2 years ago by local residents to promote local tourism after West Virginia Living Magazine featured “the tiny and unassuming town of Capon Bridge” in an article in its Spring 2018 issue.
The group’s 1st project was a website promoting things to see and do in Capon Bridge, at visitcaponbridge.com. This was followed by the green and white banners now hanging along the road through town.
The banner project was funded by selling posters with the same design as the banner, and the group found itself with money left over to help fund another project.
Other sponsors joined them. The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group, the River House, the Farmer’s Daughter, S. J. Morse, The Bank of Romney, FNB Bank, Giffin Funeral Home and Capon Bridge Family Practice all contributed to the cost of the paints and design.
