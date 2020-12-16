Flexibility is helping Hampshire Memorial and surrounding hospitals cope with the rising number of Çovid-19 patients.
Hampshire Memorial can accommodate 6 Covid-19 patients, said HMH Vice President Mary Sas, “with the potential to add a few more, if needed, depending on staffing availability.”
Hampshire had 5 Covid patients at the time Sas spoke.
But HMH also has a fallback as part of the Valley Health system — 405-bed Winchester Medical Center.
WMC is handling the intensive care needs for all 6 of the system’s hospitals. And it has the ability to add beds in other departments, said Dr. Nicolas Restrepo, the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs.
“We can flex up or down,” he said. “WMC has created High Intensity Respiratory Units in the Emergency Department, in Critical Care, and in different areas of the hospital.”
Winchester had 85 Covid patients when he spoke, but the hospital has seen cases double in the last 2 months.
Similarly, UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland has the resources of the entire UPMC system, headquartered in Pittsburgh and stretching across 40 hospitals.
Because it can move patients from facility to facility, UPMC doesn’t break down treatment numbers by hospital. Last week, 232 patients were being treated in its Altoona region, which includes UPMC-Western Maryland.
“Our census fluctuates continuously as inpatients are admitted and discharged around the clock, and we are able to adjust accordingly,” hospital officials said. “UPMC Western Maryland is providing all services, our Emergency Department is open and we are prepared to care for all patients.”
Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser has the resources of WVU Medicine behind it.
Valley Health said its goal is to place patients in the nearest facility to their home that has the capability and capacity to provide the level of care they need.
