GREEN SPRING — Attorneys for the owner of the Oldtown Bridge sent a cease-and-desist demand Tuesday morning to the woman who has been pushing a plan to wrest control of the private toll bridge.
Lori Roberts’ attorneys tell Belinda Sue Kiser that she is libeling the owner and demand she pull down a post she put on her “Everything Green Spring WV” Facebook page Saturday that they say contains inaccurate information that defames the bridge and its owner. They also demand that she stop posting anything about Roberts or the bridge.
As of noon Tuesday, the post was still active. Kiser did not respond to a request for comment before the Review’s press deadline.
In addition, attorney Anthony P. Ashton of the Baltimore firm of Baxter, Baker, Sidle, Conn & Jones, P.A. points out that a complaint that Kiser filed this summer with the West Virginia Public Service Commission was dismissed on Sept. 20.
“Six days later, at 7:18 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, you posted statements on Facebook that enjoy no privilege, and constitute defamation per se, false light, and potentially tortious interference,” Ashton writes.
The biggest point of contention appears to be that Kiser wrote the bridge hasn’t been inspected since 2011 when Roberts was buying it. Ashton points out that his firm had provided her documentation of an inspection in 2019.
Roberts’ attorneys allege in the letter that Kiser’s motivation is malice after she was turned down for a toll-collecting job.
“It is apparent from statements in your posts, including the legally baseless statement that you can ‘sue for ownership,’ that you do not understand the law,” Ashton wrote.
He suggests she retain a personal lawyer and says a libel suit could be filed.
Kiser began routinely posting on “Everything Green Spring WV” about the Oldtown Bridge at the start of summer.
She has spoken to the Hampshire County Commission twice asking for the county to become involved in her quest. She has organized fundraisers for a month or more to hire an attorney to try to wrest control of the bridge from Roberts.
In August Roberts disputed a couple of Kiser’s claims, including that Roberts was planning to close the bridge.
