Farm Credit hits loan milestone
Farm Credit of the Virginias’ loan volume in 2021 topped $2 billion for the 1st time, its annual report shows.
Total loan volume at year’s end was $2.03 billion, up $159.2 million, or 8.5% from 2020.
Net income in 2021 was $49.6 million, more than $16.6 million greater than budget projections. Of that, Farm Credit said, $20.4 million was attributable to special patronage from AgFirst.
Farm Credit of the Virginias, a financial cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, released its 2021 annual report in March. It was mailed to stockholders and customer-owners and is viewable online at www.farmcreditofvirginias.com. o
Gross to head helpline
First Choice Services has named Megan Gross, a Hampshire County native, as program director for the “Pennsylvania Get Help Now” helpline.
The helpline, based in Charleston, provides a connection to addiction treatment services for Pennsylvania residents.
Gross has a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Marshall University and previously served as a program director at Westbrook Health Services.
First Choice Services operates 15 helplines and programs that offer easy access to behavioral health, addiction and social services. A full list of programs can be found at FirstChoiceServices.org. o
Pendleton banker joins international board
FRANKLIN — Aaron Green, senior vice president and senior lending officer at Pendleton Community Bank, has been named to the Independent Community Bankers of America Agriculture-Rural America Subcommittee for its 2022-2023 session that began March 1.
Green was appointed to the subcommittee by ICBA Chairman Brad Bolton of Community Spirit Bank in Red Bay, Ala. The subcommittee is responsible for monitoring legislative and regulatory developments affecting community banks in agricultural and rural areas as well as formulating major policies of the trade association relating to both topics, consistent with ICBA policy resolutions. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.