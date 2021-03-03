Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker has a short message for county residents:
Sign up for the Covid-19 vaccine.
“If they’re waiting for any reason, there’s no reason to wait any more,” Shoemaker said Monday. “We’re getting to the point that we’re starting to run out of names.”
Gov. Jim Justice last week lowered the age to qualify for a vaccine to 60. At the same time, more vaccines are coming each week. That’s thanks to a 3rd drug maker, Johnson and Johnson, getting emergency permission to release its vaccine. The J&J vaccine only requires 1 dose and no extraordinary refrigeration.
Shoemaker is preparing for Hampshire’s largest vaccination clinic yet on Thursday, with 637 doses available.
“We can get them in pretty quickly now,” Shoemaker said. “They need to get registered.”
All vaccinations are being scheduled by the state. Either visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965 to sign up.
Vaccines are open to all people age 60 or older, but anyone 16 or older can register. When a slot is open for your vaccination, you will be notified.
In addition to the Health Department, the Walgreens and Lambert pharmacies are administering vaccines here.
More than 4,500 Hampshire residents have already received at least 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
While vaccinations are surging, new cases continue to pop up, keeping the county in Orange Status on the state’s 5-color map that tracks the fight against the virus.
And another Hampshire resident lost the battle against the disease. The Health Department announced Monday night that a 58-year-old man from Augusta had died, the county’s 29th fatality from Covid-19.
Two new cases Monday brought the county total to 34 active with 2 hospitalized.
Since the pandemic gripped the county nearly a year ago, 1,572 residents have tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.