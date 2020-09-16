Flu shots will be given at a drive-through clinic outside Capon Bridge Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The session runs from 4 to 6 p.m., administered by the county Health Department.
You’ll need a photo ID and either your insurance card or cash – $26 for adults or $19.85 for children.
A capias warrant has been issued for William Charles Ford Jr., 52, who was indicted Sept. 1 on felony cruelty to animals and destruction of property and misdemeanor obstructing and destruction of property.
Ford checked in at the court last week when arraignments were conducted, but wasn’t around for his arraignment.
Callbacks on the 48 indictments are Sept. 29, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 22.
That’s when the sun’s vertical rays cross the equator, moving south. Over most of the world, the sun rises due east and sets due west.
Day and night are not equal due to the bending upward of the sun’s image at its rising and setting. Not until Sept. 26 will day and night in Romney each be 12 hours.
The community garden at Slanesville Elementary School will be the site of an open house (OK, open garden) on Sunday.
From 2 to 4 p.m. the Extension Office will guide groups through 5 different learning stations. Visitors can take home produce from the garden until supplies run out.
All participants must check in, wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
The Lions Clubs of West Virginia are looking for high school students (or recent graduates) who want to travel abroad.
The clubs annually award 6 travel grants of $1,400 for students to engage in a 4- to 6-week cultural exchange next summer in countries like Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Peru and Australia.
Applications are due by Nov. 13. Students can contact their high school counselors for more information or an application or visit the West Virginia Lions website, www.wvlions.org/youth.html.
A 2nd bridge on Route 28 between Romney and Springfield is down to 1 lane.
The short bridge just south of Buffalo Hollow Road is being governed by a temporary traffic signal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while work goes on there.
The West Virginia Division of Highways says the work to replace the superstructure on the bridge over Buffalo Creek will take about 6 weeks. It started Monday.
