Weekend rains pushed up river levels to minor flooding stage on Monday. The Green Spring area experienced a power surge on Thursday and a brownout plagued the Capon Bridge area Sunday night.
Flooding was a result of both a couple of rainy days and above-freezing temperatures that were melting off the remains of most of the snow that blanketed the area for most of February.
Local reporting stations at weatherunderground.com shows about an inch-and-a-quarter in Romney on both Saturday and Sunday. A Yellow Spring station reported .31 inches Saturday and .97 inches Sunday.
The South Branch crested near Springfield at 12.25 feet around 8:15 a.m. Monday. Minor flood stage is 14 feet. The surge swamped yards along the river.
The Oldtown Bridge, a low-water structure spanning the Potomac to Green Spring, was under water Sunday afternoon.
The Potomac crested at Paw Paw Monday afternoon, topping out at 23.41 feet, below the flood stage of 25 feet.
But the Cacapon was officially out of its banks Monday. It crested at 10.59 feet mid-morning, above the minor flooding stage of 9 feet.
All 3 rivers were receding by Tuesday morning.
Potomac Edison reported no outages Tuesday morning among its 16,158 customers in Hampshire County.
But downed trees caused issues in preceding days.
• Homes around Green Spring, west of levels and north of Springfield were caught in a power surge last Wednesday afternoon. Potomac Edison said tree damage blew fuses at a substation in Oldtown, Md., knocking out 1,300 customers for up to 9.5 hours.
“About 2/3 of our breakers tripped, and we lost some light fixtures and electronics affecting our water system,” Green Spring property owner Jim Egenreider posted on Facebook.
• Almost 400 customers in Capon Bridge lost power Sunday night when a tree took down some power lines and damaged Potomac Edison equipment. A spokesman said service was restored within 5 hours.
• Late Sunday night, it was customers along Grassy Lick Road east of Romney who lost power when a tree took out lines there. Workers had to walk into the repair site, but power was restored by 2 a.m. Monday.
The weather also resulted in:
• Closed roads in Mineral County, including U.S. 50 west of Burlington;
• A Sunday declaration by Gov. Jim Justice of a state of preparedness for all of West Virginia’s counties except the 5 in the Northern Panhandle.
• Fog atop Cooper Mountain on Saturday;
• Reports of trees down in Slanesville.
