In a way that’s liberating for me. I don’t have to worry about her reading what I write and fussing at me about it. And believe me, that concern has always been in the back of my mind throughout my entire career.
She has been kind with praise when I earned it and she has not been reticent about criticism when she thought I deserved it.
At 91 (and soon to be 92), she’s entitled to speak her mind. Even at my age I still care what Mom thinks.
But Mom’s not part of the cancel culture. She’s not giving up on the Review because we don’t see life her way.
The trouble has become that she’s not seeing much of life at all these days.
Mom’s suffering from macular degeneration and she simply can’t see well enough to read the paper any longer.
“You might as well save the postage,” she said.
What was left unspoken is that she can’t get Dad to sit still long enough to read the paper to her. He always has been an impatient guy, his mind carrying him a step or 2 beyond where he’s at in any given moment.
Still, they make quite a team. Dad’s 98 and putters around the house and yard. My brother, sisters and their kids have taken over most of the driving duties, taking them to doctor appointments and trips to the store.
But they’re still living together in the house they built nearly 70 years ago and just as in love as they were when they got married 73 years ago this Friday.
That came after a whirlwind romance (they only met before Thanksgiving; barely 4 months later they were standing in front of a Methodist minister who said he didn’t think the marriage would last a year.)
She still cooks for the both of them, although now when she’s baking (which she loves to do), Dad has to read the recipe to her.
Yes, he’ll stand still long enough to get fed.
They’ve had their Covid shots, both doses, but they still don’t go much of anywhere.
Mom, particularly, can’t risk going much of anywhere besides the doctors. She’s been battling – and containing – leukemia for the last 3 or 4 years.
So it was a big deal when she attended church for the 1st time in a year Sunday, but she wasn’t happy about it because she had to wear a mask for the entire worship service.
That’s 1 of the parts of life she and I don’t see eye to eye on. And that independence and strength is 1 of the million parts of life I love her for and I miss entirely too much living 1,005 miles away.
There’s potential good news on the horizon. She’s seeing an eye specialist this week and there may be treatment for her condition, although it involves periodic shots in her eye.
I have fingers crossed that it works.
The Review could regain a subscriber and I’ll restore another threat of connection to my mom.
