ROMNEY — State Superintendent Clayton Burch says the intervention that is beginning at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind was a year in the making.
Burch said “a few situations” were uncovered when Pat Homberg was brought in as interim superintendent last year after Mark Gandolfi resigned in May.
Gandolfi, the schools’ finance director, since 2013 was elevated to administrative superintendent in late 2017. Since Gandolfi lacked education credentials, the new position of chief academic officer was created to oversee the educational components. It was filled by then-WVSB principal Jamie Vittorio.
Homberg had just retired as the state’s director of special education when she was tapped last summer to fill in on campus.
Some of the changes she initiated this spring – a facilities plan and a 20% reduction in staff – are being rolled into the intervention.
“These pieces are actually part of my recommendations,” Burch said.
He said that as the year went on, more and more issues came to the surface.
In April, at the direction of the State Board of Education, the State Department of Education’s Office of Support and Accountability began what is called a Special Circumstance Review.
A team of 21 visited the Romney campus April 27-29, conducting interviews, observing classes, touring the facilities and combing through records, from student to personnel to financial.
Afterward the team prepared a report presented in closed session to the State Board of Education at its June meeting. The board directed Burch to prepare the 44-page public report that was released last Thursday. It also ordered him to carry out the intervention plan.
Unlike the 55 county school systems that have their own elected boards of education, WVSDB is directly operated by the State Board of Education, whose 9 members are appointed by the governor.
Burch said the board and his department both carry some responsibility for the state of affairs addressed in the review.
“Other reviews have been done before, but we never had an administration that has stepped in and done the full review,” he said.
Special Circumstance Reviews can target part of a school system’s operations or encompass the entirety, as this one did. The state can order a review if it sees need or counties can request them.
Berkeley and Jefferson counties have both requested the review recently. Lincoln County is just emerging from a Special Circumstance Review after a year. o
Log In
