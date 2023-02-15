HIGH VIEW — Fire claimed yet another vacant Hampshire County structure last Friday on Carpers Pike in High View.
The two-story building in its heyday was Seldon’s Old General Store and Post Office in High View, right on the Virginia line on the eastern side of the county. The structure was a total loss after Friday’s blaze, confirmed Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach.
The structure, located right next to the “High View Sales” building on Carpers Pike (Route 259), wasn’t being used as a normal operating business, Roach added, but was being used as storage.
No one was injured in the blaze.
Capon Springs Fire and EMS, Capon Bridge, and crews from Hardy County and Frederick County, Va. responded to the call.
The eastern side of Hampshire County has been plagued with fire activity over the last six months; earlier in the fall, five structure fires – two in Capon Bridge, as well as one in Hanging Rock, one in Pleasant Dale, and a trailer on Cooper Mountain.
All the structures were abandoned or being used just for storage.
Current and former Hampshire County residents took to Facebook following the fire, posting in the “Hampshire Times” group about the building’s bygone days.
“I worked at the High View Post Office in this location up to its present location for seven years,” said Arleen Anderson of Winchester. “My heart was broken as I drove by to witness the destruction.”
The official cause of the fire Friday is undetermined, and is currently under investigation by the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.
This story is still developing, and the Review will track it as it unfolds.
