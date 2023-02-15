fire

Seldon’s Old General Store and Post Office in High View

HIGH VIEW — Fire claimed yet another vacant Hampshire County structure last Friday on Carpers Pike in High View. 

The two-story building in its heyday was Seldon’s Old General Store and Post Office in High View, right on the Virginia line on the eastern side of the county. The structure was a total loss after Friday’s blaze, confirmed Capon Bridge Fire Chief Robbie Roach. 

old

The old building burned Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.