ROMNEY — Helping Hands, Romney’s committed-to-giving-back thrift store, requests that the community remember to give back to them.
Well, give back their home health equipment on loan, to be specific.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 9:26 am
The store carries home health equipment to loan out to folks in need, said manager Mary French Barbe, but the store can’t loan out equipment if the folks who use them don’t bring them back.
Helping Hands is currently running very, very low on wheelchairs, transport wheelchairs, shower chairs and transfer benches, Barbe said. Usually, she has probably 25 to 30 in the store’s inventory.
As of Monday afternoon, she only had one shower chair left, one transport wheelchair and no benches whatsoever.
“People need to return them,” she pleaded. “We lend all that out, and people just need to return them if they aren’t using them. If they’re using them, that’s great, but I can’t think that they’re all in use.”
Helping Hands is a thrift store on Main Street in Romney run solely by volunteers like Barbe, and every cent they bring in gets distributed yearly to community organizations – school backpack programs, fire companies, fundraising efforts – throughout the county.
