2 Hampshire apprenticeships pass on foraging and banjo know-how
PAW PAW – Music and mushrooms are what’s on the menu in Hampshire County for the 3rd round of state Folklife apprenticeship programs.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 43F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 43F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 12:07 pm
PAW PAW – Music and mushrooms are what’s on the menu in Hampshire County for the 3rd round of state Folklife apprenticeship programs.
Every year, the West Virginia Folklife Program – through the Humanities Council – announces apprenticeships around the state. These apprenticeships aim to document, sustain and support the state’s heritage and cultural practices. The program’s class of 2022-23 includes 2 apprenticeships in Hampshire County: the return of Joe Herrmann and Dakota Karper, as well as the pairing of Sharon Briggs with Peasant’s Parcel mushroom farm in Paw Paw and Capon Bridge’s Anthony Murray.
It’s not the 1st time Herrmann and Karper have teamed up for these apprenticeships; they worked together in 2020 on old-time fiddling, and are back working with the banjo.
Clawhammer-style.
“It’s a style of playing where you use the nail of the fingers to sound the strings,” Herrmann explained. “It’s an old rhythmic style, probably deriving from Africa…as opposed to a more common bluegrass style, where they’d use picks.”
Karper and Herrmann have been working together since October, getting together every couple of weeks and, well, playing it by ear.
“We keep an open lesson, we don’t have so much of a plan, but it develops nicely,” he said. “We just take it as it comes.”
He said working with Karper is “really great,” and called her a “superb student.”
“She absorbs everything and practices diligently. It’s a pleasure to work with Dakota.”
Briggs is a full-time farmer and mycologist – someone who works with fungi – who owns and operates Peasant’s Parcel Mushroom Farm and Mycology Lab in Paw Paw.
She’s been foraging and mapping mushroom locations throughout the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands for over 20 years, and now she’s going to share some of her foraging know-how.
When Murray moved to the area, Briggs began to teach him how to identify and forage for mushrooms, and he’s been interested ever since, helping Briggs on the farm and operating an apiary there as well.
The foraging duo will be working with The River House in Capon Bridge next fall for workshops and exhibits. None of it has been nailed down, Briggs said, but all in due time.
This year there are 7 apprenticeships underway across the state including Hampshire’s clawhammer and foraging installments, including soul food cooking, fiddle repair, fiber art and Appalachian storytelling.
The program offers $3,000 to recognize West Virginia traditional artists or tradition bearers to work with qualified apprentices on a yearlong, in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or art form.
Participating apprentices also receive $500 to pay for starting expenses (like necessary tools or materials).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.