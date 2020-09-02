CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Forestry is taking sign-ups for the Forest Stewardship program in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed counties, including Hampshire.
The sign-up began on Aug. 10 for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton counties.
The Forest Stewardship Program assists landowners with the management of the forest on their properties. The landowner will hire a consulting forester from an approved list provided by the Division of Forestry.
After filling out some required tax forms, the landowner will submit the forms along with a Stewardship application to the local forestry field office in Romney. The forms will then be processed through forestry’s Charleston office. That starts the process for the landowner to proceed.
Once the landowner has been approved, he or she will receive an approval letter from the division to allow the consulting forester to proceed with working on the Stewardship plan. When the consultant has finished the plan, it will be submitted to the local service forester for approval.
Then the landowner will sign the Statement of Intent and send it along with all invoices to be processed for payment. Landowners will receive a reimbursement of 75 percent of the cost of the plan based on the set price of $600 for the plan and $6.50/acre.
Further information can be found on our website at wvforestry.com/management-assistance/stewardship-program, by contacting your local county service forester, or by calling the Charleston office at 304-558-2788.
