CAPON BRIDGE — The 1st phase of the Capon School Street project could begin as early as next week.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group said Tuesday that Capon Bridge’s own Gary’s Excavating will help replace some aging stormwater infrastructure and help create an entrance to the area.
Reading Landscapes is donating beautification aspects for the entrance.
The project will also help to redirect traffic into a safe and predictable pattern for the future of the street. The entrance will be split, with 2 one-way sections and a section of green space in the middle.
Organizers remind drivers to use caution during the 1st weeks of the new entrance.
