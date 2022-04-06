ROMNEY — Election inquiries, sidewalk repairs and Emergency Service pay all made appearances as topics during Tuesday morning’s County Commission meeting, as well as several county business updates.
The commission approved a bid from Blue Ridge Concrete to repair the sidewalks and steps in front of the Hampshire County Judicial Center on South High Street.
The bid was awarded in the amount of $8,200 to the Slanesville-based company, and Commissioner Dave Cannon said he’s glad the commission can work with a local firm.
“I’m glad we’re getting it done,” Cannon said. “(Blue Ridge Concrete) is local, and he’s over $4,000 cheaper, almost $5,000.”
The trio of commissioners also approved the years of service pay for Hampshire County Emergency Service employees. Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Emergency Service Agency, emphasized the need for fairness when it comes to employee pay.
“You all know it’s difficult to keep good employees, especially in these times,” Malcolm said. “When we gave pay raises the other year, last year, a new employee now starts at the exact same pay as someone who has been there 3 years. We just don’t feel that’s fair.”
The commissioners approved the pay increase incentives, which are 75 cents for 3 years of service, $1 after 5 years, and an additional 50 cents for 7 years of service.
The Tuesday morning meeting also offered a perfect opportunity for Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite to explain how residents can find their precinct and polling place come election time.
If you go to www.hampshirewv.com and click the “Hampshire County Voting Area Map,” the link takes you to an online, interactive map to locate your polling place.
Strite remarked that cards should be on the way in the mail for folks whose precincts have changed, but the interactive online map is a quick way to get that information now.
Cannon, in his commissioner’s update at the beginning of the meeting, alerted meeting attendees that the Economic Development Authority executed a contract with Gina’s Soft Cloths Shop on April 1, which will bring between 10 and 15 jobs to the Romney Industrial Park, all above minimum wage. o
