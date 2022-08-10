Romney’s Senior Center will welcome its regulars back with a luau from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Besides a luau lunch served at the regular time of noon, activities will include carnival games, hourly door prizes, a hula dance lesson, freebie giveaways and the crowning of a king and queen of the luau.
Anyone dining at the center until Aug. 17 will receive a ticket a day for the drawings.
Senior center lunches are served for a donation to people 60 or older; other diners must pay $6.
The generally mild wave of Covid-19 continues to plague Hampshire County as school prepares to open.
The Health Department reported 30 active cases Monday afternoon, but once again nobody is hospitalized and the county hasn’t recorded a death in months.
Hampshire remained yellow Tuesday morning on the state’s 5-color tracking map. Nine counties were green, 4 were gold and the rest yellow.
New-student registration wraps up this week in Hampshire County and open houses are next.
Both middle schools will hold new-student registration Thursday and Friday. It’s from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Capon Bridge and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. at Romney.
Hampshire High will open its doors to sophomores, juniors and seniors from 4 to 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 16, to pick up schedules if they haven’t already.
Then, at 4:30 incoming freshmen will meet in the auditorium while their parents meet at Rannells Field.
The next day, Wednesday, Aug. 17, is open house from 4 to 6 p.m. at Capon Bridge Middle and the elementary schools in Slanesville, Augusta and Capon Bridge.
Open houses for Romney Middle and Romney and Springfield-Green Spring elementaries will be 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Classes start for kindergarten the following Monday, Aug. 22.
Registration ends Friday, Aug. 19. for most fall semester classes at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College. The term begins the next Monday, Aug. 22.
Eastern is an open-enrollment institution, with a free application process. Financial aid options are available to many students, whether taking classes part time or full time. For more information, visit easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000.
A crowd that gathered in Charleston last March for Celtic Calling, a weeklong festival celebrating all things Irish, created a 1st-ever world record for the Guinness Book of World Records.
“The largest gathering of people wearing unicorn horns” numbered nearly 400 at the festival. Next year’s Celtic Calling will be March 1-5.
Gas prices keep falling. The average in West Virginia Sunday was $4.12 a gallon and the national average fell below $4 a gallon on Tuesday, standing at $3.99.
GasBuddy.com said West Virginia’s average fell 17.7 cents last week alone. The $4.12 average was 57.9 cents lower than a month earlier, but still $1.11 higher than a year earlier.
The national average price of diesel fell 13.1 cents last week to $5.14 per gallon.
