Farming and tourism are going hand-in-hand in Hampshire this summer, with a countywide farm crawl tentatively scheduled for July.
At the end of January, the Hampshire County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau announced that a plan for a “farm crawl” was in the works for Summer 2022: a day focused on encouraging folks to travel around and explore some of the Hampshire County farms. Tina Ladd, director of the HCCVB, said that Preston County does a farm crawl, so she thought she’d see if the idea could stick here.
And stick it did: Ladd said in the last week, she’s had 14 different farms and attractions sign up to be a part of the event.
“It looks like this could be a popular event,” Ladd said. “It’s awesome, because our farmers deserve some recognition.”
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau posted details about the upcoming event Jan. 31, detailing that the event will “tentatively” be held one day in early or mid-July, and that the event will be open to any and all farms or agriculture-related businesses in the county.
“I attended an event called ‘Hospitality University’ hosted by the WV Hospitality and Travel Association and the WV Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus at the Greenbrier last November,” Ladd explained. “I visited the Mountaineer Country CVB’s table, and a “farm crawl” sticker caught my attention.”
She checked out Preston County’s farm crawl website, and decided to gauge Hampshire’s interest on social media. The rest is history.
With Hampshire County farms opening up to the public, there will be business opportunities aplenty for farmers and vendors. Right now, the event is in its planning stages, but once details and participants are finalized, Ladd said a map would be drawn up.
The farm crawl currently has a website at https://cometohampshire.wixsite.com/hampshirefarmcrawl, and some of the participating farms currently include the Arnold Farm in Romney, Brushy Ridge Farm in Augusta, Peasant’s Parcel in Paw Paw and WV Broom Barn in Rio.
If you’re interested in being a part of the Hampshire County Farm Crawl, you can contact the HCCVB at 304-822-7477 or email inquiries to ComeToHampshire@gmail.com.
