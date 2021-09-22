The week of August 11th I read the report of a recent Town Council meeting and the subject of ATVs on the streets of Romney.
Curious I looked for and found an article on the new state law. Per wvva.com on August 11, 2020 – ATVs now street legal in West Virginia - In West Virginia, ATV and side-by-side drivers can now drive their vehicles on both the trails and the streets.
Making it street legal involves adding blinkers, a horn, a tag light and other vehicle specifications, which all can be viewed on that website. Your ATV or side-by-side has to have full insurance coverage and you have to register the vehicle with the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles. The new West Virginia law, Senate Bill 690, says you have to outfit your ATV or side-by-side to make it street legal, so it can pass inspection.
Apparently John Duncan is proposing to eliminate the $50 tag fee for ATVs in the town limits.
Does this mean that there is no requirement for safety equipment and insurance for ATVs driven in town? Does it mean that only people living in town don’t need tags, etc?
Each vehicle permitted to be on the streets should have an identifying tag as a way of requiring insurance or in case of accident. Will they have to have windshields, etc? Wear seatbelts? Are there age limits to the passengers?
We already have a problem with children driving these things on the backroads. It seems that this could encourage them to try to get to town.
And what about the out-of-state ATVs. As non-residents, they won’t be registered and inspected here. A Western New York resident is quoted (in wvva article) as saying, “We get to play in the mountains and go on the trail systems in West Virginia, and if you want something to eat, or need gas, you just go do it.”
I am not sure how that person thinks that he will get to a store – sounds like he thinks he won’t need tags? Does this mean that people who are resident in other states can come here and ride on our mountain trails, etc and now ride into town for snacks?
I would be curious about how the local law enforcement officers feel about by-passing this state law.
And it seems to me that ATVs tend to be loud. Will they be able to just roar around town whenever they feel like? They are frequently seen to travel in a pack. I don’t mean to sound like an old fogey but not requiring that town residents meet the state requirements seems to me to be opening a can of worms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.