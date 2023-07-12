The Hampshire County Commission approved the transfer of county ambulance service employees to a special state retirement system for emergency medical service workers and greenlighted the hiring of a consultant for the next phase of the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission’ Cemetery Survey at its July 11 meeting.
The commissioners also reconsidered a few decisions made previously, most notably the delay in restoring the $250,000 revolving loan fund the development authority uses to help jumpstart new projects. Commissioner Bob Hott said he felt the development authority could not afford to wait 5 or 6 months for the money, and the commission agreed to take the money from the county’s general fund and award it now.
Hott also suggested, and the commissioners approved, changes in the source of the funds they had previously given the county ambulance service and the broadband project. No change was made in the amounts awarded, but the award to the broadband project is to come entirely from American Rescue Plan funds, and HCESA is to receive $300,000 in ARP funds, and the remaining $500,000 from the county general fund.
Hampshire County Emergency Medical Services Agency director Brian “Tad” Malcolm told the commissioners that given “the very stressful and grueling” nature of his employees’ work, they should be on a retirement system that both allows them to retire a little sooner and that gives them some incentive to stay.
The commissioners approved his request to move them to the state Emergency Medical Services Retirement System, established in 2008 for public EMS employees and funded by employee and employer contributions.
The system allows EMS employees to begin receiving benefits as early as age 50 if they have a minimum of 20 years service making contributions to the system, or age 60 with 10 years of service, with reduced benefits available as early as age 45 if they have been contributing for over 20 years.
Malcolm hoped HCESA can use the new retirement system as a draw to attract more workers.
President Jean Shoemaker and secretary Carol Shaw of the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission presented the commissioners with the three bids received in response to their request for proposals for completing the next state of the county cemetery survey, which was begun in 2015.
The commissioners approved the landmarks commission request to award the contract to Aurora of Silver Lake, Ohio. This phase of the survey will be funded by a $27,500 grant received from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
They hope to add another 100 gravesites to the 152 identified in 2017, with SHPO acknowledging they will probably need another grant to complete the job, which was begun by former planning office head Charlie Baker to identify burial sites around the county so that the planning office could prevent building on gravesites when they issued building permits.
In other business, county commissioner Dave Cannon announced that the county is making progress in hiring a new county grant writer, with interviews to be conducted later in the day.
Cannon also mentioned that the excavation for a new EMS building on Sunrise Summit seems to be going well, and that he had attended a ceremony for five graduates of the day report center who are now recovered and drug-free, and ready to return to the workforce.
Commissioner Bob Hott said that bids have been received for the Purgitsville water project, and they should shortly have a contractor and be breaking ground.
County Clerk Eric Strite reported a new bill passed by the legislature will allow the county to collect funds for election administration and infrastructure improvements, noting that this does not raise any fees, but simply directs the flow of money back to the county.
