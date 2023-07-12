The Hampshire County Commission approved the transfer of county ambulance service employees to a special state retirement system for emergency medical service workers and greenlighted the hiring of a consultant for the next phase of the Hampshire County Historic Landmarks Commission’ Cemetery Survey at its July 11 meeting.

The commissioners also reconsidered a few decisions made previously, most notably the delay in restoring the $250,000 revolving loan fund the development authority uses to help jumpstart new projects. Commissioner Bob Hott said he felt the development authority could not afford to wait 5 or 6 months for the money, and the commission agreed to take the money from the county’s general fund and award it now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.