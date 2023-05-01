There will be no pool fundraising meeting at the Romney town hall today, said Mayor Beverly Keadle Monday morning.
A post circulated Facebook at the end of last week alerting community members to a Monday, May 1 meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Romney town hall with the aim of discussing potential fundraisers for the Romney pool.
There won’t be a meeting this afternoon, Keadle emphasized.
The town is currently in the process of compiling information – including pricing data – regarding the pool renovation project, and Keadle said that town officials do hope to coordinate with local fundraising efforts when they get to that point.
The meeting will be rescheduled, but a date hasn't been set yet.
