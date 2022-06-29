Know the facts
Editor:
Remember who your friends are. Never believe someone who tells you that a certain person has a bad illness. And the one who tells it should get the facts before you spread rumors.
When a person says he is going to a doctor he could have some other dilemma. And when that was told on that person his feelings were really hurt and the two of you who walk a mile around me because you thought I had that you must be really dumb. Because the doctor would have never released me and if I did have it I wouldn’t have come around anyone or in a place of business.
So that shows what you thought of me. So get a grip. You were never my friend anyhow and if you have any questions about what I said, come to me and ask, not someone else. So you really thought I was really that locked down.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
All votes matter
Editor:
I am listening to all my democratic friends whine about the recent Supreme Court ruling abolishing a women’s right to choose. This bothers me in several different ways.
We knew that the court was being stacked with anti-women’s rights judges. We knew that the far right was working hard to attain this goal for almost 30 years. We knew that democrats were not turning out at the voting booth when it mattered, yet we sit back and ask, how did this happen?
All votes matter in a Democratic Society. With public opinion numbers as high as 70% saying that a woman has the right to make decisions about her own body with some restrictions, how in the hell did this happen?
It happens because lazy democrats did not use their one means of determining the direction this country is going! We cannot blame the right for what has happened. We need to look in the mirror and accept that we (Democrats) dropped the ball!
Fixing this is easy. Since the Supreme Court has decided that this issue is a state matter, we need to elect pro-women’s rights officials into state offices so they can enact fair and just laws regarding women’s rights.
So, quit whining and let’s get to work!
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.