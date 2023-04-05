WASHINGTON, D.C. — High school students from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind took an inspiring trip to the nation’s capitol last week at the invitation of Sen. Joe Manchin.
WVSDB Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said former delegate Ruth Rowan began planning the eventful trip last fall. The high school students also presented Manchin with a wood cutout of West Virginia made by the Building Maintenance and Operations class and decorated by students from all art classes.
The ninth through 12th-grade students met with Manchin, while the sixth through eighth-grade students toured the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
“The only problem was that we met him for a split second,” senior Jocelynn said about the interaction with the representative.
“I am really fascinated with politics, so being able to meet somebody that has involvement with that is really cool. I think regardless of their party, majority of the time, they have the best interests,” sophomore Audrey raved about the experience.
Audrey shared her aspirations of becoming a mediator and later a representative, like a delegate or a senator.
She recalls the 2016 election as her source of inspiration during a time when her grandparents were “adamant about their side.”
“It really made me think of how people have their beliefs and want to be heard,” she explained.
Audrey also explained that the Washington trip made her realize how people are willing to make things accessible. The students were able to visit the accessibility department.
“I think that was the most inspiring thing; they had an accessibility department for the U.S. Capitol,” Audrey said.
The students experienced a tactile/braille map of the National Mall.
Audrey said the map was so detailed that the students were able to “get lost” trying to navigate the maze of the city.
Hesse said that students were “enamored” about seeing and feeling one of the newer statues in the Hall of Statues: Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean nonstop.
“I have a thing about female leaders,” Audrey smiled.
