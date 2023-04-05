0405 wvsdb manchin 3 copy.tif

Sophomore Audrey has a chat with Sen. Joe Manchin.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — High school students from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind took an inspiring trip to the nation’s capitol last week at the invitation of Sen. Joe Manchin.

WVSDB Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said former delegate Ruth Rowan began planning the eventful trip last fall. The high school students also presented Manchin with a wood cutout of West Virginia made by the Building Maintenance and Operations class and decorated by students from all art classes.

0405 wbsdb manchin 2 copy.tif

Middle school student Carson holds a large grasshopper during his visit to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History.
0405 wvsdb manchin1 copy.tif

Students examine a tactile map of the National Mall.
wvsdb 4.tif

Dakota smiles beside a lion exhibit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.