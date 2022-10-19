Oct. 3-Oct. 9
Total calls 147
Complaints/call
Alarms 6
Animal related 3
Assist other agency 7
Basic service calls 11
Burglary/breaking and entering/theft 6
Civil dispute/trespassing 4
Destruction of property/arson 3
Domestic disturbances 7
Drug/alcohol/overdose complaint 4
Fights/threats/assaults 6
Juvenile complaints 1
Missing persons 1
Noise/nuisance 7
Psychiatric/behavioral/suicidal 2
Suspicious person 6
Traffic stops/reckless driving 48
Vehicle collision 8
Warrant/civil process service 8
Wellbeing check 9
Arrests 5
Justin Allen Shaffer, 31, of Purgitsville, WV was arrested for Obstructing Officer. Oct. 7, 2022.
Ian Rhys Coppe-Ridgeway, 31, of Wardensville, WV was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Frederick County, VA for Probation Revocation. Oct. 7, 2022.
James Michael Kesner, 36, of Romney, WV was arrested on a Capias out of Hampshire County Family Court for failure to pay court-ordered Child Support. Oct. 7, 2022.
Marcus Allen Simms, 26, of Kirby, WV was arrested on a Warrant out of Hampshire County for DUI Drug- Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Oct. 8, 2022.
Richard Ivey Sasser, 60, of Augusta, WV was arrested for Possession with Intent (Marijuana). Oct. 8, 2022.
