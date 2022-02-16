Americans’ wallets have been hit hard by high gas prices, now about 50% higher than they were a year ago and forecast to potentially hit $4 per gallon in the coming months.
GasBuddy, the leading fuel-savings platform providing North American drivers the most ways to save money on gas, today released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.
Best Day to Save Money: Monday.
The first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S. — 17 states including Virginia. Monday was also the best day to buy gas on GasBuddy’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies.
Contrary to previous years, Friday became one of the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021. This trend refutes 2019’s results, which placed Friday as one of the most expensive days of the week at the pump, and can perhaps be attributed to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the emerging prominence of work-from-home lifestyles.
Worst Day to Save Money: Thursday.
In 2019, Saturday was named the worst day of the week in 16 states. In 2021, Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day of the week by far in 28 states.
In 2021, the middle of the week became far more expensive to fill up than on Mondays or Fridays. While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Wednesday now follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill up.
“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money.”
To find the cheapest and most expensive days to buy gas, GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from the GasBuddy app from Jan. 1 through Dec 16, 2021. o
