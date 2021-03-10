When I heard the news of this latest bombing of Syria, my wonderings for this op-ed went to thoughts of how we as a country have allowed our leaders to make and/or condone war and bomb other countries and sell weapons to others so that they can bomb their enemies and ... so it continues.
Please remember that President Eisenhower warned us of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. And one of those dangers now is in the example of Raytheon – one of whose Board members is the retired 4-star general who just became our Secretary of Defense. (Or as it was called until 1947 – the Department of War.)
As long as companies like Raytheon (who made at least $97.75 billion in 2020 from government contracts), as long as they exist, we will have war. When would any one of those companies ever say – “Enough. We have made enough money. We’re retiring. Please, no more war.” What a wonderful day in a wonderful world that would be.
Back to Women’s Herstory — I have been reading about and listening for the voices of women over the 1000s of years since the end of the last Ice Age – about 12,000 years ago. I hear the songs of love as girls become young women, the cries of birth, the laughter and tears as the children grow and repeat the cycle.
Generation after generation, little girls – laughing, playing – become the mothers, their mothers become the grandmothers. The motherlines continue the traditions, the women continue to make homes for their families – they created weaving, pottery, writing, agriculture, while men went off to hunt and ... too often they went to make war. And while that simplifies the role of men and war and there are many men who do not support war, still we cannot find a way to make it stop.
I just wish so much that we could learn from our mothers who taught us that fighting, throwing rocks, even calling names, is not the way to solve problems. Somehow when we are all grown up, these lessons go by the wayside.
And yes, sometimes there seem to be real excuses for war, such as Hitler. But maybe if people had sat down to talk way back in 1914 – before the Great War – maybe the next one would never have happened? It was called the War to End All Wars, and yet still all over the planet there are wars.
I wish that the mothers on both sides of conflict didn’t have to see their sons (and now even their daughters) go off to war to kill other mothers’ sons and daughters.
And I wish that the women and children weren’t attacked, weren’t raped and killed and starved. I wish that the more than 85,000 children didn’t die as a result of war in Yemen.
And at the risk of sounding anti-Semitic, it is time that we sit down with all of the peoples of the Near/Middle East and find a way to bring peace. So few people who live in that area must want war. So many must want to raise their families in peace and with dignity.
Originally the Semite race included all those who spoke Hebrew and Arabic. And reading the Old Testament, one becomes aware of how much war and conquest went on back then. Is this the reason, the excuse, for what is happening now?
The Near/Middle East countries must find a way to peace. The planet cannot survive us going on like this – the weapons of war poison the earth, the water, the air.
It is time for the mothers (and fathers) to be able to raise their children in love and with laughter.
Spring is coming, the pandemic will end, life will go on for those of us who survive. We must be brave and step up and say no more war, enough! There must be a time for all of us to heal.
There must be kindness and time to listen to the birdsongs of spring. I wish for that for all of us – our neighbors and ourselves.
