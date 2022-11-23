The 3 new schools on Hampshire County’s horizon have been dubbed Central, North and West – but those names are far from permanent.
In fact, they’re just the placeholder names for the new schools, 2 of which are beginning the process of site prep and construction right now.
And, Superintendent Jeff Pancione said, the new schools’ names once they’re built aren’t going to be the same familiar names that they were before. The Central school, located in Augusta, will not be called “Augusta Elementary,” and the North school in Slanesville will not be called “Slanesville Elementary.”
The West school, to be located in Romney, will not be the new “Romney Elementary,” either.
The new schools will all have new names and mascots, Pancione said, and student input will determine their outcome.
“I want it to be known that the new schools will have new names. That’s why we’re still calling them ‘North,’ ‘Central’ and ‘West,’” he said last week. “The CEFP (Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan) committee and bond committee, we are consolidating 5 schools into 3, and (we decided) they would have new names that students would be able to pick.”
Jodie Long, the principal at Slanesville Elementary, said that she’s excited to be a part of the planning of the new North school.
“The plans for the new facility are state-of-the-art and will offer many opportunities for our students,” she said. “I know many people wish the name would remain ‘Slanesville Elementary,’ but I understand the rationale behind the decision to change it to something new.”
Long, a graduate of Hampshire County Schools, was a 6th grader when President George H.W. Bush came to Slanesville Elementary in 1991 to recognize Rae Ellen McKee as national Teacher of the Year. Long called it a “memorable time” for the county – and for Slanesville’s community, as well.
“The history at Slanesville Elementary will always remain and be celebrated for many years to come,” Long said. “As we look at the unification of students from the John J. Cornwell community into our new school, we want to assure that the name is one that welcomes our neighboring students and sets the stage for new beginnings.”
When the new North school is built, the current Slanesville Elementary structure will remain for community use (with the same thing happening to the current structures in Augusta and Romney as well). While its specific use hasn’t been nailed down yet, it’s certain that the building will become a hub in the Slanesville community.
As for the new school’s name?
“We will be considering names that highlight the Slanesville area while including students from other communities that are now part of our student body,” Long explained. “The history behind the old Slanesville Elementary will always remain, but we will embrace the new opportunities that the new facility and multi-community student body will bring.”
Pancione also emphasized that students would be able to choose not just the name of the school, but the school mascots as well.
This unification of multiple Hampshire County communities will be happening at all 3 schools, as the Springfield-Green Spring, Slanesville, Romney and Augusta schools will see a shift as their student bodies start to meld.
The process has technically already begun with the closing of John J. Cornwell Elementary in Levels at the end of last school year, due to declining enrollment and the inevitable consolidation that would happen with the construction of the county’s 3 new schools.
