Central school

Students at the current Augusta Elementary helped break the ground last month at the site for the new “Central” school – to be constructed right next to the current school. The school will have an entirely new name and mascot.

The 3 new schools on Hampshire County’s horizon have been dubbed Central, North and West – but those names are far from permanent.

In fact, they’re just the placeholder names for the new schools, 2 of which are beginning the process of site prep and construction right now.

