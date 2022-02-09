PAW PAW —Mountaineer Community Health Center of Paw Paw has hired the Thrasher Group to build it a medical specialty center.
The Center had been awarded a $511,044 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to build the center on its Winchester Street property.
Thrasher, headquartered in Bridgeport, will develop a floor plan, site plan, exterior elevations and a basic building cross section for the new building. Thrasher will also assist in finding contractors to submit bids for the project. Advertisement for bids should begin on March 14 and the bid should be awarded by April 14.
Construction of the specialty center is anticipated to begin sometime this spring and be completed by mid-December.
Services that could be provided at the center include orthopedics, podiatry, dermatology, psychiatry, cardiac, dental, ob-gyn, physical therapy, x-ray and radiology. At this time, residents in Mountaineer Community Health Center’s service area must travel to Martinsburg, Cumberland or Winchester for those services. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.