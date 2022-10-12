ROMNEY — The West Virginia Peach Festival is growing, said event organizer Barbie Hillenbrand at the County Commission meeting on Tuesday, and the event needs a little bit of a financial boost.
Hillenbrand appeared in front of the trio of commissioners Tuesday morning, asking for $2,000 to go toward the sleigh rides in Romney during the town’s Christmas festivities.
Part of the WV Peach Festival organization’s goal is to “bring in tourism and bring in business to the area,” Hillenbrand said, and last year’s sleigh rides in Romney – sponsored by the WV Peach Festival organization – were a hit.
“Last year, we were told that people came from multiple states, and brought a lot of business (here),” Hillenbrand added. Last year’s sleigh rides ran for 2 days, and this year the organization is planning on running them for 3.
Commissioner Bob Hott responded that Hillenbrand should nudge the Hampshire County Convention and Visitors Bureau for funding help.
“I think they could help you a lot with this,” he said. The commission has already donated to the WV Peach Festival organization earlier this year, said County Clerk Eric Strite, a sum of about $3,500.
“For this event you should be going to the CVB,” Hott said. “or the Town of Romney.”
Commissioner Dave Cannon emphasized that right now, the Commission is in a tough position when it comes to funding requests like this.
“I definitely love supporting festivals, and they’ve grown more and more every year,” he said. “But we’ve just spent an exorbitant amount of money the last 4 months.”
He cited the Economic Development Authority’s request on Tuesday for over $160,000 to repair the roof of the multi-tenant building in the Romney Business Park as an example of how the Commission is stretched thin.
Hillenbrand asked if the Commission would be able to help the WV Peach Festival organization in their holiday endeavors, and Commission President Brian Eglinger added his thoughts to the mix as well.
“We have given $3,500 to the Peach Festival,” he said. “I appreciate the effort of the Peach Festival…as commissioners and managers of money we have to stay sustainable and reasonable. Do I wish we had more to give? Yes.”
Cannon added that there have been lots of “unforeseens,” cost-wise, for the Commission over the last few months. The festival committee was encouraged to look elsewhere for funding help.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Brian “Tad” Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Emergency Services, appeared in front of the trio to discuss ALS billing. He asked for a “continuation” of what has been done over the last 5 years, emphasizing that the charge is no different from Valley Health’s charge. Eglinger highlighted the need in the county to be “aggressive with billing.”
A 2-1 vote between the commissioners resulted in the authorization of HCESA to bill the way they have been, with Cannon being the only “no” vote.
During the meeting, Strite also noted that Friday, Oct. 21 will be the day of the public test of voting machines in Hampshire County in the old courthouse – the same room upstairs where Commission meetings are held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.