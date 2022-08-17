The Potomac Highlands Regional Jail is at emergency status as far as staffing shortages go – and so is the Eastern Panhandle as a whole.

Last Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for West Virginia to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities statewide, including Augusta’s Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, which is seeing a grim vacancy rate of 64%.

