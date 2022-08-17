The Potomac Highlands Regional Jail is at emergency status as far as staffing shortages go – and so is the Eastern Panhandle as a whole.
Last Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for West Virginia to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities statewide, including Augusta’s Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, which is seeing a grim vacancy rate of 64%.
This State of Emergency empowers the National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with personnel sufficient to alleviate some of the staffing shortages at both adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
“We need to do something to address the staffing shortages in our jails right now,” Justice said Thursday. “These are critical positions, and if numbers continue to dip, failure to act could become a safety concern. That’s why I’m taking action and calling this State of Emergency now.”
During the 2022 Legislative Session, Justice directed representatives from the state Department of Homeland Security and the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to engage with a bipartisan group of legislators in order to sponsor House Bill 4843 – which would have afforded a $10,000 locality pay adjustment for correctional officers statewide where needed.
The bill was stalled in the House of Delegates, and the full House never got the chance to vote on the bill.
“I was disappointed by the lack of action on this bill,” Justice said. “Of course, we will continue to work with all stakeholders moving forward to perfect the legislation, get it reintroduced and ultimately, get it across the finish line.”
Locality pay can be integral to the Department of Corrections’ ability to recruit and retain employees. It’s especially needed in the Eastern Panhandle, where correctional officers are able to make a great deal more money working in Maryland, Virginia or Pennsylvania.
Right now, an entry-level correctional officer in the Mountain State has a starting salary of $33,214. The same position starts at $34,380 in Virginia, $37,630 in Ohio, $40,270 in Pennsylvania and $43,370 in Maryland.
The vacancies in these Eastern Panhandle facilities put stress on the Department of Corrections, the facilities themselves and the employees – burnout, endless overtime and stretching them thin can lead to additional vacancies if something isn’t done.
