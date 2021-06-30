CAPON BRIDGE — Capon Bridge’s proposed new building ordinance received its 1st reading at a special meeting of the town council on June 23.
Mayor Laura Turner and council member Michelle Warnick also presented plans for “lighting up Capon Bridge” during the holiday season at the meeting.
The town will adopt the state building code with some amendments. The code will apply both to new construction and to renovation of existing buildings within the town limits. Inspections will be done by Winchester-based Middle Department Inspection Agency, which also does inspections for the county.
A public hearing on the ordinance will be held before the July 13 Town Council meeting.
The town will appoint and train a building code enforcement officer, and will also be seeking members for a town planning commission and a board of appeals. Ideally, the board of appeals should include a licensed electrician, plumber or building contractor, Mayor Turner said.
The town will also need a comprehensive plan. Mayor Turner has learned the WVU law clinic students could prepare one for about $10,000 after classes start in September.
Warnick described ideas for lighting up Capon Bridge developed in a beautification meeting the night before, including plans to collect as many artificial Christmas trees as possible and invite businesses to decorate them in return for a contribution that would be used to buy more decorations.
They have asked for permission to light up the green bridge on U.S. 50 again, something done by the Capon Bridge Ruritan Club in years past.
A lot of donated trees and lights will be needed to implement these plans. Warnick said that anyone able to help by donating an artificial tree or lights should call Pastor Alanna McGuinn at the Methodist Church 304-856-2483.
Missy Arnold of Junk Monkeys will look for trees, lights and extension cords for them. Arnold buys contents of abandoned storage units and often finds Christmas decorations.
Arnold also hangs the “Ornaments of Hope” on the fence between Capon River Road and the Ruritan Community Center each year, remembering children separated from their families by the state. Warnick hoped this display could be lit up too.
In other business, the council refused to rezone a lot on Whitaker Lane so a new owner can open a business and lease river lots, citing safety issues.
Whitaker Lane is only 13 feet wide, too narrow for RVs to compete with other traffic. Streets suitable for commercial use are normally at least 24 feet wide with a 40-foot right-of-way.
Warnick dissented, suggesting the property owner be offered rezoning if he would pay to widen the street.
Concern was expressed about people posting yard sale and similar signs without taking them down when the event is over. This is littering, and if people are not more considerate, law enforcement could become involved.
The council’s agreement to pay the Capon Bridge Public Library water bill for 1 year expires in August. They asked the library to let them know if the need continues.
Action on a request to share the cost of blacktopping part of Settlers Lane was postponed because council member Nathan Spencer was participating by phone. Fort Edwards Estates Homeowners Association President Rick Moreland opted to wait until all council members were there in person.
A new resident of the town interested in raising chickens has asked for a copy of the relevant town ordinance, and council members noted that there may be more requests for ordinances on farm animals, which are not allowed within the town limits, since a lot of new people are moving in.
A business application from Lux Foundation Solutions to waterproof the basement of a house on Birch Lane was approved, but it was noted that while the planned installation of a sump pump is acceptable, sump pumps cannot be connected to the sewer system.
Mayor Turner reported after the meeting that she had phoned Charleston and found that Chris Turner’s certification as a Class 1 water operator went through. He is now fully certified, so the town again has a certified water and sewer supervisor. o
