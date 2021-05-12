I re-evaluated the cost and decided to move forward.
Surprise, surprise.
It took me about 3 months to assemble enough funds to build it and, lo and behold, what a shock to find out that even though I had received an estimate it was woefully short.
Not only was the price I put together short but there was a shortage in building materials. Teated lumber was almost non-existent. My suppliers said it would take 2 to 3 weeks to get everything I needed into their supply house to start my deck.
Needless to say, starting the project even further behind in my schedule than planned did not make me feel warm and fuzzy. Nor did the fact that the price of material had jumped 25%. That was in the summer.
When the material arrived, I was shocked at the quality of the lumber. It looked to me as thought the manufacturer had done their rough cut and then decided that it was good enough to treat and send out.
Most edges were not smoothed out, nor were the dimensions even close to being the same. Some of the 2-by-10s dimensions were off as much as half inch in height — which meant a lot of extra time spent measuring each board ahead of time just so I could make the deck look level.
My vendor’s response to my complaint was “Well, you could always return it and I will have it sold before it hits my warehouse.” Again, surprise, surprise.
Fast forward 3 months and I decided to make a change. I wanted to add a roof over one end of the deck rather than purchasing a retractable awning. And the price of material had gone up exponentially. Just the OSB sheeting for the roof went from $20, give or take, to $64 at Lowes price today. The 10 sheets will cost me an additional $420 and that doesn’t include the framing material.
I actually started this column because I read an article about lumber materials and some of the reason it has gotten so high. One of the largest wood providers on the East Coast is Robbins Lumber in Maine, whose warehouse is the size of an aircraft hangar and it is virtually empty. The owner stated that he could hardly keep a board in stock, the demand has been so high.
“That morning, the price of lumber futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange surged above $1,500 for the 1st time, a 300% rise from this time last year. Two-by-fours are suddenly very, very expensive, sending the cost of building a new home up by about $36,000 on average, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Lumber companies are reporting record profits.”
According to Mr. Robbins, the record profits are not hitting his end of the chain. Things are not always as simple as they sound.
Part of the problem for them is that they primarily deal in what I call finish woods not 2-by-4s. And their issue is that the companies that used to buy their culls — board that can’t be used for finish work — has dried up along with the paper mills that have been closing here in the United States.
The other issue is that the loggers have not seen an increase in their income. As a matter of fact, the loggers have seen a decrease in what they are paid for the wood and labor to harvest it.
“We’re cutting logs for less than we got for pulp 5 years ago,” one logger said, forcing his company to shorten its cut season by a month and this year he will make it 2 months shorter.
During previous recessions Americans stopped building homes and many of the middle men were forced out of business or had to cut back to bare bones to stay afloat, causing them to be reluctant to ramp up again for fear of another recession. Many people don’t understand the investment it takes just to have the equipment it takes produce this lumber.
The real culprit has been the 10 or more years of instability in the industry. When we stop building homes, those in the lumber industry take a beating.
How do you define a recession? First off it has to last at least 6 months as defined by the National Bureau of Economic Research. And it must show the economy to have negative growth — lower employment rates, lower personal demand and personal spending, lower company earnings and lower production and retail sales. Does that sound familiar?
In the last 20 years we have had three major recessions the 2001, 2007 and the latest, which started in March 2020 until present. Since the Great Depression of 1929 we have had an additional 14 recessions as described above. My parents and grandparents lived through the Great Depression and I remember the stories they would tell of the hardships people endured.
From 1900 to 1949 there were 4 recessions; since that time there have been 11 more, 9 of which I remember distinctly since I was already working and felt the effects of them.
And the lumber industry has taken a major hit during each of these, especially during the last 20 years. Don’t get me wrong; they have seen some great heights, but they don’t always last.
If you can think of it in numbers, the cost of lumber is figured per 1,000 board feet. And typically, the price for 1,000BF fluctuated between $200 and $400 prior to 2017 when the Trump administration increased tariffs on Canadian lumber, which didn’t help.
It caused imports to fall and prices to become volatile. They had reached a brief high of $600 per 1,000BF. And after about a year they fell back to approximately $250 per 1,000BF.
Unfortunately, with Covid-19 we faced an old business adage about “supply and demand.” And while the U.S. government has reduced the tariff on Canadian lumber, we are still lagging behind. And then add the housing boom, which just adds to the problem, with the average cost of a new home increasing between $35,000 and $50,000.
This incredible jump in lumber has put a strain on those looking to do small and large project also. Prices on average have increased 377% according to the latest statistics. The cost per 1,000BF went from between $200 and $400 to $1,635 per 1,000BF as of May 5 — with no relief in sight.
I’m sorry to say that for some who were thinking about doing a home remodel or a deck they may be having to wait. Or they might be like myself, doing it a little at a time as funds become available until I get it complete.
