ROMNEY — Heroic efforts by the 1st driver to come on the scene of a pre-dawn accident last April probably prevented more accidents, but couldn’t save the life of a victim of the head-on crash.
Robert Moreland Jr. shed new light on the April 22 wreck that claimed the life of Brian Sgaggero, 52, during a hearing in magistrate court last Wednesday.
The testimony of Moreland and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Crites were enough for Magistrate Ron DiCiolla to bind over Brittany Sears of Fort Ashby to circuit court for charges stemming from the accident.
Sears did not testify.
Assistant Prosecutor Charlie Johnson led Moreland and Crites through testimony that placed Sears at fault in the fatal accident.
Moreland said he was in the vehicle behind her heading north on Route 28 coming out of Springfield. They both had stopped a temporary traffic light for work on the train trestle crossing 28. When the light turned green, Moreland said, Sears “kind of took off.”
A half mile later, near the entrance to Springfield Assembly of God, Moreland came back upon Sears’ 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, now stopped and facing him in the northbound lane. Moreland said he had to take his truck off the road and down an embankment to avoid hitting her.
When he crawled back up to the roadway, Moreland said he saw Sears lying on the road’s edge and Sgaggero’s pickup off the other side of 28 and down a steep embankment.
Moreland said he 1st ran up the road to stop southbound traffic and ask a driver to call 911. He ran through the accident scene to then stop northbound traffic.
Then, he said, he tried to extricate Sgaggero from his pickup, prying open the driver’s side door and cutting off Sgaggero’s seatbelt.
“I tried everything I could to get him out,” Moreland said. “I couldn’t.”
Sgaggero’s foot was penned in the crumpled cab when the truck caught fire, the flames killing him.
Crites said tire marks and other physical evidence showed that the vehicles collided in the southbound lanes.
The deputy said both vehicles were going “at least” the speed limit, but did not know the actual speed at the time of the collision.
He also pointed to blood samples drawn after Sears was taken to UPMC-Western Maryland hospital in Cumberland that showed she had fentanyl and a byproduct of cocaine in her system.
Defense Attorney Shawn McDermott pointed out that the lab work didn’t indicate the amounts of the substances in her blood. Many of his questions for Crites drew the response, “I’m not a medical expert.”
Sears could now face charges in the Hampshire County grand jury, which met for its January term Tuesday. If Prosecutor Rebecca Miller doesn’t bring the charges this term, the grand jury convenes again on the 1st Tuesday in May.
