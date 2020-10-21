The Associated Press
CHARLESTON — Fall foliage has already arrived in some areas of West Virginia, but the show will continue throughout October, a tourism official said.
“Fall color is popping up all over the state,’’ West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said in a news release. “While some of our higher elevations have peaked, there are still several weeks’ worth of leaf peeping ahead in southern West Virginia and the panhandles.’’
Areas in north-central and eastern West Virginia will offer the best color this weekend. Those areas have reached 75% to 100% color change, with some of the highest elevations just past peak.
The West Virginia Tourism Office recommends checking the status of individual businesses before traveling. A statewide indoor face covering requirement is in effect. Visitors are encouraged to maintain a safe social distance when traveling.
Amid shortage, college students can substitute teach
CHARLESTON — West Virginia education officials will let college seniors who are studying to become educators apply for immediate substitute teaching jobs in public schools due to a critical shortage.
State Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch told the state Board of Education on last week that seniors in their student teaching semester can apply as paid substitutes and forgo student teaching. The days spent as substitutes will apply toward their student teaching requirement.
Burch said he has been told by one county education official that even a small number of student teaching substitutes will make a big difference in filling in the gaps.
